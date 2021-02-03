ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading 7.9% Higher

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.33. 18,830,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 18,922,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after buying an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.