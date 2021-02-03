Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 106719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

