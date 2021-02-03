Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Shares Up 1%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.32. 52,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 150,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Vickers Vantage Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

