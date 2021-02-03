Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Vicor were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Vicor by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,791 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 501.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

