Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 947,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $247,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.68.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,741. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $271.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.53.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

