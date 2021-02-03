Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $240.36 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $240,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $156.12. 45,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,650. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.