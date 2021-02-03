Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,312 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $219,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. 140166 lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

JBHT traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,424. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.