Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,964 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $302,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

