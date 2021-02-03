Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,746 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $363,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.45. 323,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $295.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

