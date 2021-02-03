Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $279,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.38. 5,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,474. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

