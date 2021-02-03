Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 737.0 days.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Victrex has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

