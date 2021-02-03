Vidulum Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,407.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $127,989.28 and approximately $10,407.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001127 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 213.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

