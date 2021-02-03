Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Shares Gap Up to $34.68

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.68, but opened at $52.85. Viela Bio shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 9,256 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Analysts forecast that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 8.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

