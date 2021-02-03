Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 395 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

