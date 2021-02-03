Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virco Mfg. stock. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

