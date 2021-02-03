Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading 12% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) traded up 12% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.67. 658,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 300,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Specifically, Director William Pridgen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $26,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,107.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,415 over the last ninety days.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25.

About Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

