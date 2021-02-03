Vitae (VITAE) Market Cap Reaches $123.92 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00017028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $123.92 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.