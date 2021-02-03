VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. VMware posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.34. 1,060,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.32. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

