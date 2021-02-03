VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Trading 7.5% Higher

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.71. 196,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 141,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.0638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VOC Energy Trust stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.95% of VOC Energy Trust worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.