Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.72

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.72 and traded as high as $126.80. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) shares last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 37,632,506 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.