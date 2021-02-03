Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $313.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 306.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 218684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market capitalization of £605.51 million and a PE ratio of 60.00.

In other news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

