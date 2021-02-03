Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 200.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 202.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 144.10.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.