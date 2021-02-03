Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.29 ($74.46).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNA shares. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of VNA traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €56.78 ($66.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,292,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.52. Vonovia SE has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

