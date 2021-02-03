Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $7.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Shares of VYGR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

