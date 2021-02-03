Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $6.90. Wedbush now has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 10,449 shares.

VYGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $261.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.