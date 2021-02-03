Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

VMC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 514,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,199. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

