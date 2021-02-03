VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.66. VYNE Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 302,152 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

