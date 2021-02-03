VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading Up 16.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s stock price was up 16.2% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 17,149,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,994,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $441.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,975,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,343,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

