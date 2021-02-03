Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.