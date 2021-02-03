Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,965.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKCMF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.80. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $149.40.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

