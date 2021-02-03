Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$146.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

