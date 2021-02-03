Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

WDR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

