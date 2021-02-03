Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

WMT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.42. 216,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,073. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $400.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

