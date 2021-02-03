Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $73.85 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $73.85 million and $3.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00186073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $609.98 or 0.01672720 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

