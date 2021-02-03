Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

