Washburn Capital Management Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.44. The firm has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

