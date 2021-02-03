Watchman Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. 61,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,260. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

