Watchman Group Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 184,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

