Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 121.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,733 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 58,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 602.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 180,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 154,486 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.