Watchman Group Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $22,899,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 685.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 479,146 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.34. 132,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

