Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

WAT stock traded down $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.27. 605,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,544. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.19.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

