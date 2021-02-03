Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. 990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

