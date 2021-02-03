Wedbush Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $510.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $410.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $484.93 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.40 and its 200-day moving average is $475.80. The company has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.