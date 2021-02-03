Wedbush Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,470.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,003.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $135.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,054.65. 147,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,949.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

