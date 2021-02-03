Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

NBIX stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 88,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.