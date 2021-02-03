Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE: TA):

1/21/2021 – TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2021 – TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

1/20/2021 – TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

1/13/2021 – TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

12/7/2020 – TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE TA opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -31.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders have sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 in the last three months.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

