Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $48.72 on Friday. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

