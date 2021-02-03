Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,340,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

