Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $23.00. Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 88,496 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources plc (WEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.