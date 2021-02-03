Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 747,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.